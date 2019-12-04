Hair dye breast cancer risk

Women who use certain chemical hair products may face a higher risk of breast cancer.

That's according to new research from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

It shows women who regularly used permanent hair dye were 9% more likely to develop breast cancer Than those who did not.

Women who used chemical hair straighteners, had a 30% higher risk.

African American women who used permanent dyes were significantly more likely to develop breast cancer than their white peers.

The study was led by researchers at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and published in 'International Journal of Cancer'

