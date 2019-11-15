Habitat for Humanity builds 800th wheelchair ramp in Lansing

The Habitat for Humanity Capital Region Ramp Crew built their 800th accessibility wheelchair ramp in the Capital Region.

The ramp was built for a disabled senior who bought his home 20 years ago.

"[The ramp] will be a blessing and a gift," said the homeowner. "It will be like Thanksgiving and Christmas all at once".

Habitat Capital Region has dedicated volunteers who have been working to help local people create safer and easier access to their homes for over 25 years.

The current Ramp Crew consists of 13 dedicated men and women and has had over 30 regular volunteers since it began.

Habitat Capital Region's Ramp Program serves people in Eaton and Ingham counties.

Applications can be found at habitatcr.orgor by calling the Habitat Capital Region office at 517-374-1313.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.