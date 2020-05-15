Habitat for Humanity Capital Region accepting donation of returnable cans and bottles

Habitat for Humanity Capital Region said it is accepting donations of returnable cans and plastic bottles at the Lansing and Williamston ReStores.

The organization said it will be accepting donations on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through June 6.

The organization said 12,000 cans can provide the funds to build an entire accessibility ramp for a person in need.

“We hope to engage with more people in our community who may not have been to our ReStores or on a Habitat build site before. This is an important time to provide opportunities for people to give back to their community and support their neighbors,” said Resource Development Director, Carmen Hall.

The organization said to donate, rinse your recycling and separate the cans and plastic bottles into separate bags.

The organization said to drive through the Lansing or Williamston ReStore hours during drop off hours and following the instructions posted at the drop-off locations. The organization said to pop your truck when you arrive for a contactless donation.

The two drop-off locations will be at the Lansing ReStore, located at 1941 Benjamin Drive, and the Williamston ReStore, located at 954 East Grand River Avenue.

