HUD expected to announce plan to help homelessness in MI

A announcement is expected today from HUD, which they are calling "major" and a way to help those that are homeless in Michigan.

HUD, U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development, Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph P. Galvan will be making the announcement alongside key community leaders in Michigan, including the Michigan State Housing Development Authority and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The team has been working collaboratively to address homelessness in the state.

The goal is to help individuals experiencing homelessness in Mid-Michigan.

The announcement is scheduled for:

Thursday, Jan. 23rd at 2:30 p.m.

at Capital Area Community Services, Inc., 1301 Rensen St, Lansing

News 10 will be there and will live stream the announcement here.

