HGTV co-founder to speak at MSU commencement ceremony

Many people across the country are getting excited for the end of the year for more than just the holidays. College students will be accepting their diplomas at the fall commencement ceremony.

Michigan State University students will have a chance to hear HGTV co-founder Susan Packard and co-chairperson of Meijer Doug Meijer speak during the ceremony.

Graduation will be at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Dec. 13-14 at the Breslin Center.

Doug Meijer, co-chairperson of Meijer, will speak at the morning ceremony and will receive an honorary doctorate of humanities.

Susan Packard is an MSU alumna and co-founder of HGTV and Scripps Networks Interactive. She will speak at the afternoon ceremony and will receive an honorary doctorate of humanities.

Packard was also her alma matter's 2019 homecoming grand marshal.

Commencement ceremonies will be live-streamed and can be watched via MSU’s commencement website.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.