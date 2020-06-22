Gyms prepare to reopen Thursday

Gyms that are making plans to re-open Thursday might have to pump the brakes.

The state is appealing a federal judge's ruling that gave gyms the go-ahead to open.

We'll now have to wait and see what an appeals court has to say.

The gyms can't afford to wait so they can be ready *if* they're allowed to open, so they are taking this week to prepare.

"Right now it's cleaning, it's planning, it's scheduling floor plans and get the most bang for the space," said Walter Crockett, owner of Mind Body Symmetry.

Mind Body Symmetry is one of the many gyms and studios reopening this Thursday..with limitations.

"You will see different arrows of walk patterns so there will be entrances and exits," said Crockett. "Everyone who enters the gym will have their own spray bottle and towel, not all the cardio equipment will be on at one time, and there will always be a space in between."

While Mind Body Symmetry finalizes its floor plan, Crunch Fitness of East Lansing is using this week to not only clean, but to meet with other gyms to figure out the kinks to reopening.

"We have had a full week of operational meetings and debriefings with our team around what we will be doing and wont be doing," said Kevin Laferriere, of Crunch Fitness.

Grand Rapids U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said for gyms to reopen, they must follow workplace safety standards laid out in Whitmer's executive orders.

Crunch Fitness plans on reopening to about 50% capacity on Thursday, but says they are not worried about spacing or turning anyone away.

"From the time they walk through the door they will be distanced from the front desk, but our locations can hold up to 1000 people based on fire code," explained Laferriere. "We will never have more than 500 members in at once so will be well under the 50%."

Although gym owners are excited to get back to business, Crockett feels slightly torn because the call didn't come from Whitmer.

"I'm on board on board with monitoring Michigan so that's its not a hot zone COVID, but coming from entrepreneurs like myself, we have worked 18 years to build this business and we don't want to see it end because of this so we are doing our best to keep up with health and keep our dream alive," said Crockett.

As for masks, staff at Mind Body Symmetry and Crunch Fitness will be wearing them at all times.

For now, they say they are not requiring customers to wear one.

No word if or when the sixth circuit court of appeals will hear the state's case.

We will keep you updated.

Although Michigan gyms have the go ahead from a federal judge to re-open their indoor facilities this Thursday... not all of them plan to do so.

Places like Firefly Hot Yoga Bar... are waiting.

Firefly is right above Kewpees in Lansing.

It's keeping the doors closed until the governor approves all gyms to reopen.