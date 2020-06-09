Gym owners look for guidance on reopening

Gym owners are working together to ask the state for financial assistance and permission to reopen.

Under Governor Gretchen Whitmer's new executive order, gyms can reopen Wednesday in Northern Michigan, but it doesn't say anything about the rest of the state.

"It has been frustrating especially since we understand the importance of fitness in fighting the disease and building up your immune system," said Adam Hourani, owner of the Crunch Fitness in East Lansing.

"What we are out here to do is obviously make people better and to help get people strong and fit, and so it's really to everybody's benefit that we are able to get back together and to start meeting so that we can focus on those things again," said Stacey Nye, co-owner of Greater Lansing CrossFit.

In the past month, two groups of gym owners have formed. The League of Independent Fitness Facilities and Trainers has filed a lawsuit against the governor's executive order that closed gyms, bars and restaurants.

Another group called the Michigan Fitness Club Association is also pushing to reopen gyms. Members will be part of a workgroup Thursday with the Labor and Economic Opportunity Department which will give recommendations to the governor.

For the time being, some places are hosting outdoor workouts.

"It was like almost starting over in some ways because we're having to develop a whole new set of procedures and getting everything set up. It was a big task, but we're obviously going to be willing to do anything that we can," said Nye.

Crunch Fitness is holding workout classes in front of the Capitol Saturday with the goal of sending a message.

"The whole point of us going out there is to show the governor and the state the people do want to get back into fitness and we can do so in a safe manner," said Hourani.

The workouts start with Zumba at 9 a.m., belly, butt and thighs at 9:30 a.m. and kick boxing at 10 a.m. Owners say everyone is welcome even if you're not a member.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.