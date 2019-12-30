Gusty winds today... Accumulating snow tonight

An area of low pressure will continue to lift north through the area early this morning. The steady rain of overnight will transition to scattered rain showers this morning. As colder air moves in a few snow showers are possible this afternoon. Temperatures drop today from the 40s this morning into the 30s this afternoon. Wind gusts at times near 40 mph will be possible today.

Tonight scattered snow showers this evening will transition to a steady snowfall after midnight. The steady snowfall is expected to slow the morning commute in Tuesday. Totals snowfall tonight into Tuesday is expected to be in the 1-3'' range in most of Mid-Michigan. Heavier snowfall is possible near Lake Michigan. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 30s. Wind gusts to 35 MPH remain possible tonight and Tuesday.

Some sunshine returns for New Years Day. High temperatures Wednesday in the mid 30s. High temperatures will be in the 40s Thursday and Friday. Thursday should be a mostly cloudy day. Rain showers return for Friday.

