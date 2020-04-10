Gusty winds continue today

A mix of clouds and sun today in Mid-Michigan. We hold on to the chance of an isolated snow or rain shower before noon today. Today will be another windy and cold day with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s and wind gusts of 30+MPH. The wind diminishes tonight and we should be partly cloudy. Lows tonight near 30 degrees.

The weekend starts with some sunshine Saturday morning before the clouds roll in Saturday afternoon. It will be warmer Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. Light rain showers move in Saturday night and rain showers are expected on and off Easter Sunday. High temperatures Sunday in the mid 50s.

Rain showers continue Sunday night into Monday. The bigger issue Sunday night into Monday will be strong winds with low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region. Wind gusts near 50 MPH will be possible heading into Monday morning. Stay alert to updated forecasts this weekend for the Sunday night/Monday storm.

