Gusty winds continue today

A storm system in Northern Wisconsin this morning will continue to bring gusty winds to Mid-Michigan today. The storm system is slowly lifting to the Northeast. This same storm system is responsible for the strong wind that caused some power outages in Michigan Monday afternoon. Wind gusts today could be in the 35 to 40 MPH range. Wind gusts to 30 MPH will be possible this evening.

Peak wind gusts Monday October 21st.

Today starts off with some sunshine. By lunch time the clouds are back and a few rain showers are possible this afternoon and this evening. Late tonight we see some clearing. Wednesday should end up being partly cloudy.

Cooler temperatures today with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows tonight will be near 40 degrees. High temperatures remain in the low to mid 50s Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures may only be in the 40s Friday.

