Gusty winds Monday... accumulating snow Monday night

Wind gusts near 40 MPH continue at times Monday afternoon. Scattered rain and snow showers Monday afternoon with no snow accumulation. Temperatures tumble to the low to mid 30s by late afternoon.

Monday night will have scattered snow showers and the evening will transition to a steady snowfall late Monday night. The steady snowfall is expected to slow the morning commute on Tuesday. Total snowfall Monday night into Tuesday is expected to be in the 1-3'' range in most of Mid-Michigan.

Heavier snowfall is possible near Lake Michigan. Lows on Monday night will be in the upper 20s. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 30s. Wind gusts to 35 MPH remain possible for Monday night and Tuesday.

For New Years Day, you can expect some sunshine returns for New Years Day. High temperatures expected Wednesday in the mid 30s. High temperatures will be in the 40s Thursday and Friday.

Thursday should be a mostly cloudy day.

Rain showers return for Friday.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

