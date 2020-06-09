Gusty thunderstorms possible tonight and Wednesday

Today will be a hot day with high temperatures near 90 degrees. Tonight will be warm and humid with lows near 70. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

A good portion of today will be mostly sunny. Later in the afternoon the cloud cover will roll in over Mid-Michigan as the remnants of Christobal creeps closer to the Great Lakes. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight through tomorrow. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe this evening and again Wednesday afternoon. Wind gusts to 40 MPH will be possible at anytime tonight and Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday promise some sunshine and both days will be dry. High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid 70s. Highs Friday will be near 70 degrees.

