Gusty thunderstorms possible tonight

Today in Mid-Michigan we spend most of the day under the clouds. A warm front approaches the area late afternoon. Rain showers move into the area by early evening. Gusty thunderstorms are possible tonight, too. The Storm Prediction Center has the Lansing and Jackson area in a Marginal Risk of severe weather. A few thunderstorms with damaging winds will be possible tonight. Stay alert to changing conditions.

Afternoon temperatures today should be in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures could climb to around 60 degrees this evening. A cold front crashes through the area early Friday morning and temperatures will tumble behind the front. Temperatures drop to the 30s by late Friday afternoon. Plenty of sunshine this weekend, but it will be cold with highs in the mid 30s Saturday and near 40 Sunday.

