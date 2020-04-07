Gusty thunderstorms possible this evening

Scattered rain showers will continue to pass through the area this morning. A stray thunderstorm remains possible early this morning South of I-94. The afternoon hours today will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures today will range from the low 60s North of Lansing to the upper 60s South of Jackson.

This evening a cold front drops South through Mid-Michigan. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this evening with the front. The potential exists for a few thunderstorms to contain strong winds and large hail. Stay alert to changing conditions this evening. Download the WILX Weather Authority App on your smartphone for radar and severe weather updates anytime.

Wednesday some sunshine returns with high temperatures in the low 60s. After a few showers Wednesday night much colder air returns for Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 40s Thursday and Friday.

