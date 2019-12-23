Gus Macker comes to Jackson July 25-July 26

Gus Macker will be coming back to Jackson.

Organizers of the three-on-three basketball tournament have posted dates for next year on their Facebook page.

The schedule lists a Jackson stop on July 25 and July 26.

The Gus Macker website said the 2019 Jackson Macker marked the first on in the city after nearly 20 years.

It is unclear if Gus Macker will return to Lansing, but Mayor Andy Schor said,"the city is supportive of having another fun activity for our youth and residents as long as it's done with the appropriate safeguards."

The last Lansing Gus Macker was played downtown 24 years ago.

For more information on the event, click here.

To see the full list of dates, check out the Facebook page at the bottom of this article.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.