State lawmaker has guns stolen from his home

A state lawmaker is taking extra steps to protect his Lansing home after it was broken into over the weekend.

The Lansing Police Department said someone broke into Representative Beau LaFave's house and stole two of his guns.

"It's really disappointing they have that property," said Rep. LaFave, regarding the stolen guns.

The state legislator from Iron Mountain said someone broke the window in the front door and then proceeded to unlock it.

The suspect got away with two guns and $25 in cash.

"It's very surprising being the victim of a vicious home invasion like that. (It) certainly made added security protocols at the U.P. Embassy more important," Rep. LaFave said.

(Rep. LaFave refers to his house on Cesar Chavez as the U.P. Embassy.)

He said he's already taken extra steps to secure the home, like adding a video doorbell.

"Hopefully, if someone decided to smash a window again and break in, that we'll at least have the person's face for the police to arrest them more quickly," said LaFave.

LaFave, who is a second amendment advocate, carried a gun to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State.

He said it was a protest to her gun control proposal.

"A couple days before the incident, I did inform the governor if she wanted my firearms, she could come and take them. I have zero evidence and do not suspect the Governor actually stole my firearms. Although if anyone sees her deleting tapes, please let me know, " Rep. LaFave told News 10.

That being said, he said he doesn't know who would've broken into his house.

"I just think it was a random act of violence and I got unlucky and the thief got exactly what they were looking for," he said.

Lansing Police said they are investigating the case and it is "trending in a positive direction."

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information about the break-in, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

