Guns stolen from lawmakers's home

An Upper Peninsula lawmaker said two of his personal guns are missing after a break-in at his Lansing home over the weekend.

Republican representative Beau LaFave from Iron Mountain said he first noticed the guns were missing after he returned to his Old Town home Monday and found a rock smashed through his front door.

He describes the two guns as semi-automatic pistols that were loaded at the time. $25 in cash was also taken.

The Lansing Police Department is investigating the case.

So far no arrests have been made in the case.

