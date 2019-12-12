Guns allegedly stolen from inside Stock and Field

Stock and Field filed a police report on Thursday stating that several firearms had been taken from the store.

Lansing Police received the larceny complaint on Dec. 11 from the store located on Edgewood, near Cedar Street.

A 24-year-old Lansing man has been identified as the suspect. He has been arrested.

Lansing Police were assisted by detectives, Michigan State Police and an agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (A.T.F.) with the investigation.

Stock and Field is described as "a premier farm, home, and outdoor retailer."

