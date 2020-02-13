Gum disease linked to stroke

Neglecting to brush and floss your teeth could affect more than just your smile!

A new study from the University of South Carolina links gum disease to an increased risk of stroke.

Researchers looked at over 250 stroke survivors.

They found strokes caused by hardening of large arteries in the brain were twice as common in patients with gum disease.

And people with gum disease were three times more likely to have a stroke in the back of the brain, which controls vision and coordination.

The study was led by researchers at University of South Carolina and presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference.

