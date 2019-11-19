Guilty verdict in love triangle murder

Guilty of first-degree murder, Jacob Ficher now waits to be sentenced after a jury convicts him of killing his lover's husband.

After deliberating for about three hours, the jury found Ficher guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Ammar Al-Yasari.

Ammar's family embracing after the verdict.

"They're very relieved and very happy with the verdict. I think it brings some measure of justice to their family. They're still going through a very difficult time of grief and this verdict doesn't bring back their loved one but hopefully it will bring some measure of justice to the family that will help them move past time," Bill Crino, assistant prosecutor, said.

"I'm going to do something now that I've never done or heard of. Ladies and gentlemen, I'm going to ask you to find my client guilty," Stephen Cornish, assistant public defender, said.

Ficher's public defender asked the jury to convict his client of a lesser sentence, voluntary manslaughter, which requires someone to act under the heat of passion, not premeditation.

"He went into a state. He was angry. he was in this passional state where he wasn't thinking twice. And the catalyst when he was threatening this guy and the guy comes at him, an instinct took over," Ficher said.

But prosecutors say the killing was pre-planned and was deliberate.

"Why put on a mask, why put on gloves, why hide in the residence and why bring of all things an axe? Because an axe is a lethal implement. The purpose of using an axe on another person is to mutilate them in a very specific way," prosecution said.

Prosecutors say Ficher co-conspired with Ammar's wife, Bdour, who turned off her home's security to allow Ficher inside to wait for Ammar to come home. Ficher denied Bdour's involvement.

"He's lying and Bdour's lying, because they were in an agreement together to do it and every single fact in this case corroborates that," prosecution said.

Prosecutors could not comment on Bdour's murder case. Her trial is supposed to begin on Dec. 9.

