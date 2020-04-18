Neighbors work together to recover from garage fire

A garage fire started late Friday afternoon destroying a total of six garages and damaged some homes at Hamlin mobile home park.

"When flames started coming out the garage door my daughter was in the back bedroom there and she saw the flames coming out and they screamed the garage is on fire and we ran out, got the dog out and got the trucks and cars out the way. Got the kid out and let it burn," Gordon Pendell, a resident at Hamlin Mobil-Home park said.

Pendell lives right in front of where the garage fires burned and says his home was also slightly damaged from the flames.

His neighbors also received damage to the side and back of their home.

Pendall says he doesn't know who's garage started the fire, but it quickly spread from one end to the next. He says he wasn't sure how much damage the fire was going to do, so he did everything he could -as fast as he could.

"We were telling everybody that we could to get out and we drove around back, told them to get out. We got ahold of 911, got the fire department out here as soon as possible," he said.

Several fire departments including Webberville, Williamston, and Fowlerville responded to the call.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but he says the American Red Cross Association has stepped in to help those whose homes were damaged because of the garage fire.

"They came right to the office and had us all come down there and fill out cards and gave us vouchers," Pendell says.

He says the American Red Cross did this for the entire stretch of homes, but one thing he's even more grateful for is his health.

"Thank god nobody got hurt. Everybody got out safe and sound, that's a God thing," he said.

The fire also took out the electricity for the entire stretch of homes. Residents tell us they're working to get it fixed.

