Groups condemn detainment of journalists in Atlanta protests

Several journalism organizations are condemning authorities’ detainment of two journalists who were covering protests in Atlanta.

The Georgia chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists said in a news release that one journalist was detained Sunday and another on Monday covering protests and unrest that has followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Both were quickly released without charges. In one incident, Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer Alyssa Pointer, a black woman, was detained by Georgia Department of Natural Resources officers while wearing press credentials.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

