Group urges everyone to fill out Census for 2020

Since a lot of people are spending more time at home a Michigan non-profit is calling on everyone to fill out the 2020 Census form.

Some people who already filled it out tell News 10 it's just as important as voting.

April 1st is Census Day, a day when the Government urges people to respond to the 2020 Census.

But, due to the Coronavirus health crisis, the Census Bureau has extended its operations.

"Right now we're still kind of analyzing the full extension, but you can fill out your census now all the way through for sure it was through August 14 and it's probably going to be extended past that so there is plenty of time for everybody to fill out their census," said Joan Gustafson, external affairs officer.

Gustafson says it's important for everyone to fill out their census to help Michigan residents get the benefits they need in the future.

"I mean the population and the number of people that are counted determines how much federal funding Michigan gets to support just a whole host of programs I mean everything from K12 education to food assistance, Medicare, Medicaid, special education," said Gustafson.

There are 3 ways you can fill out the 2020 Census. Over the phone, online or by mail.

Tammy Garner from Holt filled out her 2020 Census form online.

She says the importance of filling out the Census hits close to home because her children use some of the programs that are paid for by federal funding.

"I have 2 children that are special needs and you know doing this census allows them to create grants for children in special education so if you're not filling out the census and adding your children, then it's not going to be able to be calculated in grants for children to get special education," said Garner.

Even if you're a student that lives on campus normally, but is staying at home currently you are still required to fill out the 2020 Census form with your school address.

To find more information on how to fill out the 2020 Census head to its website HERE.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.