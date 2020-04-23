Group turning snorkels into medical face masks

The gloomy weather isn't stopping one group from using their beachwear to help an important cause.

The group in Shiawassee County is turning snorkels into functional facemasks that they say offers better protection than N-95 masks.

Memorial Healthcare in Owosso has turned 60 full face snorkel masks into a safe face mask and is planning on making 250 more.

They're using a 3-D printer to make parts to retrofit the snorkel masks with either a filter from an anesthesia machine or oxygen tubes.

"The scuba mask has a rubber seal around the edge which pulls the mask around the face very tight," said Charlie Thompson, Director of Plant Operations at Memorial Healthcare. "When you plug up the filter to the fit testing, there's a suffocating feeling, you can't get any air in. It's proved to be a high-level piece of equipment. It really brings a sense of security to those that are working the front lines."

The hospital says they have enough personal protection equipment for now, but these masks will serve as adequate protection if they run low on masks.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.