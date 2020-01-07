Group starts LGBTQ rights petition drive

Michigan voters may get the opportunity to decide if the state's civil rights law, the Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act, should be extended.

A group called "Fair and Equal Michigan" is asking the state to approve the wording of a petition that would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Non-partisan Michigan pollster Richard Czuba conducted a statewide survey given to 600 registered voters, showing that 77.5% of likely 2020 Michigan General Election voters support legislation to amend that the state's civil rights law protects LGBTQ people, according to a release sent to News 10.

“When I co-sponsored Michigan’s Civil Rights Act in 1973 with Rep. Daisy Elliott, it was about treating everybody equally, especially in employment, housing and our most basic of services; it is long past the time to recognize sexual orientation and gender identity,” said Hon. Mel Larsen, former Member, Michigan House of Representatives and original sponsor of Michigan's Elliot Larsen Civil Rights Act. “The legislature can act at any time to amend the Civil Rights Act. This coalition of Michigan citizens has support across LGBTQ groups, the business and philanthropic sectors, and both sides of the political aisle. There is more that brings us together - than forces us apart.”

If the Board of Canvassers approves the proposed initiative, the group can start gathering signatures. If enough signatures are gathered, 340.047, lawmakers could pass it, reject it, or ignore it.

If the Legislature does not act or rejects the proposal, it will then be submitted to Michigan voters for approval at the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election.

The Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act was passed in 1976 to prohibit discriminatory practices, policies, and customs in the exercise of those rights based on religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, height, weight, familial status or marital status, according to the statement.

