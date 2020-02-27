Group of students claim sexual harassment in anonymous letter

A group of Lansing Catholic High School students wrote an anonymous letter claiming sexual harassment by school staff against females based on their uniforms.

The letter was sent to News 10 on Thursday.

The letter stated that 40 students were part of the letter writing. They claim sexual harassment is happening by staff at the high school.

"We are being harassed, embarrassed and demeaned based on how our uniform fits our bodies," the letter stated. "We are ogled, stared at and inspected on a daily basis by both male and female staff."

The letter states staff at the school, "sometimes makes us line up or spin around so they can look at us. They have an 'assessment line' we have to go through to go to events like dances."

The letter read staff judge the size of their breasts.

"For the young ladies who are more developed, they are scrutinized even more," the letter read.

The students wrote in the letter that staff has even gone as far as putting jerseys on them if they didn't get approval on how they looked in the uniforms.

Doug Moore, Principal of Lansing Catholic High School sent News 10 the following statement:

"Lansing Catholic High School places the greatest importance on the safety and well-being of its students and has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to sexual harassment within the school community.

Our school uniform policy is long-established and widely supported by our families but in recent months some students and parents have expressed concern about the way the policy is being upheld, feedback we both encourage and welcome.

In the light of today’s letter to local media, we would continue to urge any students or parents with any such concerns to come forward to either Lansing Catholic High School or the Diocese of Lansing so that the safety and well-being of all within our school community can be maintained."

Now, Lansing Catholic High School is encouraging students and parents to come forward to the administration or the dioceses with any concerns.

In recent months, the school says they have had some complaints about the long-standing uniforms.

