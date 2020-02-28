Group launches ballot drive to change Michigan's income tax

A group has launched a ballot drive to replace Michigan's flat personal income tax with a graduated system.

Supporters say the proposed constitutional amendment would cut taxes for more than 90% of residents and raise them on higher earners.

The 4.25% income tax would have to be reduced for individuals making $175,000 or less - $350,000 for joint filers.

The plan would have to generate $1.5 billion more - half for schools and half for infrastructure.

The Michiganders for the Commonwealth ballot committee submitted petition wording Friday. It will have until early July to collect 425,000 valid voter signatures.

