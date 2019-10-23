Group hopes clean up equals more customers

A group of people in South Lansing took advantage of a beautiful Fall day to beautify the area with the hopes of more customers coming in.

The South Lansing Business Association hosted it's fall "Team-up 2 clean up" event on Wednesday, October 23.

Volunteers tackled a one square mile area between I-96, Cedar Street, Jolly Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Several of the volunteers were from local businesses who were just looking to make their environment more visually appealing.

Tina Houghton is the Vice Chair of the South Lansing Business Association.

She said, "Being able to clean up, that's really important for us."

She added that the clean up creates pride with local businesses and helps to bring customers in.

"We're glad to do it," she added.

According to the President of the South Lansing Business Association, this event promotes networking with fellow business leaders in the area by creating positive synergy in south Lansing.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

