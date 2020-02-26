Group gives out glitter ashes for Ash Wednesday

An Episcopal group at Michigan State University spent Wednesday afternoon giving out glitter ashes at Wells Hall as part of Ash Wednesday.

They combined the glitter with the ashes from palm leaves and placed them in the shape of a cross on students' foreheads and the backs of their hands.

The group said they used glitter to show support for the LGBTQ community.

"The church has often done just the opposite, has excluded the LGBT people from the church, has used a few biblical passages to say that LGBT people are not loved by God as they are, and we want to say exactly the opposite," said Rev. Dr. Donna McNiel with Canterbury MSU.

This is the first year this has happened at MSU, but the idea came from an Episcopal priest who organized the first glitter Ash Wednesday event in 2017.

Organizers said it was a chance for people to "come out" as both LGBTQ and Christian.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.