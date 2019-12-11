Group faces challenges while trying to pass out donated socks

People generally become more giving this time of year, and want to spread holiday cheer.

A Jackson organization has been doing just that by passing out donated socks...until it encountered an unexpected problem.

"Its Christmastime. It is cold out here. I don't even want to take off my scarf for the interview. It's cold. We want to give the children some socks," Salena Taylor said.

The group, Partial to Girls, which was founded by Taylor, is in the process of becoming a 501c3, and has held a sock drive for the past three years. They go around to apartment complexes and hand them out to those who need them. The group has been going to apartments all over Jackson, and Taylor says they have all welcomed her except one: Southridge Park Townhomes.

"And she says 'no' and I said 'no? I want to help the children in this community. And she says 'no, we do not allow that,'" Daveda Quinn said. Quinn is also a part of the group.

It's not the first time they have been they aren't welcome there. Back in October, they tried to handout cider and donuts and were kicked off the property. The regional manager for the complex told News 10 she can't allow them on the property for liability reasons and says if they are allowed, it opens the door for all solicitors.

The group says they were hoping for an exception because they aren't selling anything--they are just trying to help the community.

"It's not a happy feeling. We don't want children to be without socks, in the cold, in the winter, we don't want them to have to come out in the cold," Quinn said shaking her head.

Management suggested to the group they can set up shop outside the entrance, but for Quinn and Taylor, it's disappointing.

"I grew up low income. I grew up poor," Taylor said. "I remember standing at the bus stop, not having any socks, not having good enough, warm enough socks and it meant something to me and I started a sock drive for the Jackson children three years ago. I don't want them affecting that, we're growing every year."

Partial to Girls is still collecting socks and gently used shoes and boots. Donation boxes can be found at the Jackson County Health Department, Community Action Agency, Jackson District Library-Carnegie Branch & Eastern Branch, LifeWays, CP Federal Credit Union main lobby, KeniKakes, Welcome Pharmacy-on Prospect, and Barker Weber.

You can also join their Facebook group to hear about future initiatives. It's called "PARTIAL to GIRLS"- "WOMEN TAKING ACTION."

