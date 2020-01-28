Group clears 1st steps for anti-discrimination ballot drive

A group organizing a Michigan ballot drive to protect LGBT people from discrimination says it will begin collecting signatures after state election officials approved the format and wording of the petition.

The Fair and Equal Michigan campaign secured the optional approvals from the Board of State Canvassers Tuesday.

It has until late May to gather about 340,000 valid signatures to put the initiative before the Republican-led Legislature.

If lawmakers didn't approve the bill, it would go on the November ballot. The proposal would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in employment, housing and public accommodations.

