Group celebrates New Year's Eve early

It's midnight somewhere, that's the mentality of one group in Mid-Michigan that gathered in East Lansing to celebrate New Year's Eve early.

It's called the "Geezer's New Year's Eve", instead of staying up to watch the ball drop at midnight, most will be fast asleep at that time.

The tradition started 10 years ago with some people who wanted to celebrate New Year's Eve, but also get enough sleep.

The three hour event at the Peanut Barrel includes a countdown at 6pm.

As owner Joe Bell puts it, they're celebrating the start of 2020 with Amsterdam.

"A lot of people don't want to be out at midnight, I guess I understand and a lot of people still want to celebrate New Year's" said Bell. "It's the perfect way to do it. They'll kind of mosey on out around seven or eight and then the evening crowd will start moseying in around eight and nine so it works out perfect."

This is the 31st year for the annual event.

