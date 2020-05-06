Group, armed, stand in front of Capitol to "change the narrative"

A group of armed individuals stood in front of the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon to make a statement.

They told News 10 they are trying to change the narrative, escorting lawmakers like State Representative Sarah Anthony, (D) Lansing, inside of the Capitol.

"We're here because we watched our state representatives who've been elected and elevated to the level to make laws for us feel intimidated by the crowds who were out here, the white supremacy that was out here. So we figured we wanted to do something about that to make them feel safe," said Michael Lynn Jr.

Lynn Jr. also added that the group, who were all African American Lansing citizens, wanted to show a different perspective of what open carry looked like.

Happening outside the Capitol: A group of people armed “trying to change the narrative” escorting lawmakers inside the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/mVX3spKvm7 — Christiana Ford (@christianaford_) May 6, 2020

This comes in response to protests last week when hundreds of people showed up outside of the State Capitol to protest Gov. Whitmer's efforts to extend the state of emergency. They stood outside for a couple of hours before moving inside of the Capitol building chanting "let us in." Some of them wearing guns inside the legislative chambers.

