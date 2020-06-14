Group: Pandemic caused millions in Detroit convention losses

The Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau says the Detroit area has lost out on more than $200 million through cancellations of convention and other business gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

MLive.com reported over the weekend that the actual amount of money lost amid virus-related lockdowns and closures is likely far worse.

That's because the estimate doesn’t include Detroit’s TCF Center, where the annual auto show alone generates tens of millions of dollars.

Lockdowns are easing, though many in the convention and travel industry are urging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to further loosen restrictions to make it possible to use more conference and convention spaces.