Ground beef recall in Midwest

Michigan is one of nine states where ground beef is being recalled.

Chicago-based company Amity Packing Co. is recalling more than 2-thousand pounds of raw ground beef because it may have plastic in it.

The product in question is one pound frozen beef packages with the best buy date of “01/31/2020” on the product label.

The raw ground beef was packaged on Jan. 6, 2020.

The beef was shipped to states around the Midwest.

The problem was discovered after Pre Brands LLC. received two consumer complaints reporting findings of clear, thin pliable plastic in raw ground beef.

But currently, there are no reports of anyone getting sick from the meat.

