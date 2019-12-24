Grooming service for cancer donations

In this season of giving, owner of Particular Pets in Ionia just wants everyone to know that even the smallest gifts can have a huge impact.

At Particular Pets, owner Linda McPherson, grooms cats and dogs like they're her own.

"You get very attached to them. It's a lot of fun. They're like people. They all have different personalities," McPherson said.

Each pet gets primped and pampered in their own way.

"People are very particular about their animals and how they're taken care of, so that's how it came about," McPherson said.

But, every pet needs their nail's clipped, so four years ago, McPherson decided to donate money from that service to an organization helping Ionia community members who are battling cancer, the Ionia Community Awareness.

"The money stays right here in town and helped each and every person that was dealing with cancer," McPherson said. "A lot of people that deal with cancer lose their jobs, they can't pay their bills or they don't have anyone to take them to the doctor so she (Ionia Community Awareness organization member) buys gas cards, pays for food, pays for any of their bills."

Over the years, Particular Pets and its customers have donated thousand of dollars to the group.

"We first got her $1,000 and it was $1,500, and then it went up to $2,000 and now we're at $2,200," McPherson said.

One of the oldest businesses in the city of Ionia, McPherson said most of her customers come from word of mouth, but even as a small business, it was important to her to donate to a cause that seems to touch everyone.

"My mom passed away with pancreatic cancer and I have aunts and uncles that have also had cancer."

McPherson hopes to inspire others to do the same in their own communities.

"Christmas is about giving, giving you time. Giving that extra effort and we've been collecting the money since last year and giving that gift to someone I think is amazing. If everybody did a little bit, it all helps. It really does."

For more information on the Ionia Community Awareness click here.

