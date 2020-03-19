Grocery stores prepare for weekend rush

Grocery stores are working to stock up on food and products before the weekend rush.

Since the coronavirus broke out in Michigan, grocery stores are being stripped down to the bare minimum.

Toilet paper, bread, milk, and meat are common products that aren't on store shelves.

But Steve Antaya, Vice President of Tom's Food Center said he wants people to buy things they need, not what they want.

Antaya said, "Trying to get everyone to be reasonable. Neighbors helping neighbors. Coming out because you need to, not when you want to, not because you're bored."

He continued, "We have a lot of the same demand for the same products. Some of it is just some people who have been told it's a shortage, so they want to make sure they have what they need and that is causing problems."

Antaya said there aren't enough trucks or truck drivers to go around and that the supply chain is being sucked out faster than it can be replenished.

He said, "It causes a lot of pull on the warehouses, the suppliers and us and it's going to take time to recover."

Some stores have been accused of price gouging, increasing the price of their food to make up for lost revenue.

That is illegal.

Antaya said he is not doing it, but despite tough times he is still offering deals.

As of now, Tom's Food Center doesn't have any plans to limit the number of customers allowed inside the store at a time.

