Grocery store food fight caught on camera

What you're looking at is an all-out food fight in a grocery store.

The fight broke out at a suburban Kroger in Nashville earlier this week. (Source WILX)

Witnesses say a 15-year-old girl appeared to believe a cashier was talking about her.

Then the teenager left the store and came back with another woman.

That's when both the customers and cashier began throwing grocery items at each other.

At one point you can see a bottle of juice barely missing the cashier's head.

