Groceries, medications to be delivered by Eaton County Sheriff's Office deputies

Eaton County Sheriff's Office deputies will be making deliveries of prescription medications and groceries to higher risk persons who request our assistance because of their concerns about possible coronavirus exposure or a lack of transportation.

These deliveries will be made for people either because of their age or underlying medical issues, according to a news release from Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich Monday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an even more serious threat to persons over the age of 60, and for those who have an existing medical condition that puts them at higher risk for serious harm from exposure," Reich said. "We want to alleviate fear and concern by offering the delivery of needed groceries and prescription medications by uniformed Deputies from our trained volunteer units of the Sheriff’s Office.”

