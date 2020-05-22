Grilling hotline for burning questions

It's Memorial Day weekend.

Do you know where your grill is?

Longhorn Steakhouse's "Grill Us" hotline will be open again this year, but it's not your traditional phone call.

Throughout Memorial Day weekend, Longhorngs team of in-house grilling experts will be responding to guests in need of immediate guidance at the grill.

To ask for help, use #lhgrillus on twitter or instagram or post your question, and Longhorn's grill masters will respond.

