Three of six candidates were voted on to East Lansing City Council Tuesday night.

Jessy Gregg, Lisa Babcock and Mark S. Meadows won seats on the council.

Gregg came in with 2,944 votes.

Babcock came in next with 2,871 votes.

And Meadows came in with 1,951 votes.

Erik Altmann lost a seat by just two votes coming in at 1,949.

John L. Revitte had 1,397 votes and Warren Stanfield III had 628 votes.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.