Greenhouse and plant industry fight to be considered 'essential'

The Michigan Farm Bureau (MFB) is campaigning for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to list the greenhouse and plant industry as essential after her extended stay-home order expanded restrictions.

In the meantime, local gardening centers say they are hoping for the best but bracing for the worst.

Kirk Franks, general manager of Lansing Gardens, said the garden center has around 200,000 plants groomed and ready for sale. However, like many other stores, decided to close until May 1, when the order ends.

"It's horrible for our bottom line. I have to pay people at this point to keep these plants alive and groomed and I'm not able to take in any income," said Franks.

Governor Whitmer deemed retail gardening sales as non-essential business. Franks says the industry is being unfairly targeted.

"I think there's some industries that aren't being singled out where ours is and my industry- I have people who want to grow their own food in times like this," said Franks.

MFB is trying to change the governor's mind. They say plant sales are a part of the essential agriculture industry.

"It makes no sense for us to be able to grow plants that we can't sell," said Matt Smego, Associate Director of Public Policy.

MFB said more than 32,000 messages from farmers and supporters were sent to the governor on Friday.

"Since that time frame, and over the weekend, we've had another 22,000 comments that have been made to the legislature, the governor's office and Department of Agriculture," said Smego.

Their members are frustrated as they watch neighboring Midwestern states still allow gardening sales.

"Michigan is a little bit of an outlier as far as not adopting the updates of assisted guidance. That's really part of the concern that's been uttered from our members, that we're at a competitive disadvantage now," said Smego.

They are hoping changes are made to allow gardening sales by May, which is a critical time for business.

"They're doing their best. It's just kinda falling on deaf ears right now," said Franks.

The executive order is also bringing up concern because fruit and vegetable seeds are apart of the approved items that people with WIC benefits can receive.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank has also delayed opening 19 community gardens because of coronavirus concerns. The gardens provide access to land, how-to education and free seeds to the community.

