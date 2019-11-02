Green suffers finger injury, playing status in question

Former Michigan State Spartan Draymond Green may be sitting on the bench for the foreseeable future due to a finger injury.

ESPN reported that Golden State Warrior power forward and center Green hurt his left index finger during Friday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Green said the injury was a "ligament injury" and that he couldn't properly grip the ball during the game.

Whether or not he'll be able to play during Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets is still in question.

Green's injury follows on the heels of Stephen Curry's broken left hand that will leave him out of the game for at least three months after undergoing surgery.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.