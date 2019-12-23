Green substance oozes onto highway

A clean-up was needed on a Michigan highway after green slime oozed into lanes of traffic.

In the video you see the unknown substance moving into the eastbound lane of I-696 in Madison Heights.

The substance started flowing near Couzens Road on Friday.

Officials believe the substance is contaminated groundwater following a cleanup at a nearby electroplating business.

The owner of that business was recently sentenced after he pleaded guilty to storing hazardous waste without a permit.

Local public works officials are continuing to monitor the situation.

