Greater Lansing Food Bank distributing free food Thursday

The Greater Lansing Food Bank, in partnership with the University Lutheran, will be distributing free fresh and non-perishable food items via a drive-thru mobile food pantry.

The food will be distributed at University Lutheran, located on 1020 S. Harrison Road in East Lansing.

Registration for the food distribution begins at 3:30 p.m. and the food bank said food will be distributed from 4:30 until 6 p.m. or until supplies last.

The food distribution is open to senior citizens on fixed incomes, families or individuals with limited or low-income jobs and is only open to residents in East Lansing, Haslett and Okemos.

If you plan to get food through the mobile pantry, the Greater Lansing Food Bank says to do the following:

• Stay in your vehicle – Registration will be done next to your vehicle

• Restrooms will not be available

• Food will be placed in your trunk/hatchback so please make room.

• Proof of residency – valid driver’s license or Michigan I.D.

For more information on the mobile food pantry, call the Greater Lansing Food Bank at 517-908-3680.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.