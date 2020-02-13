Great Lakes funding included in budget

President Donal Trump has signed a bill into law that provides funding in the new federal budget to protect the Great Lakes.

The measure includes $320 million in the coming year for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. Earlier this year, the president proposed cutting the program by 90%.

The budget also includes more money for Great Lake fisheries programs and the creation of the Great Lakes Science Center.

In addition to Great Lakes programs, the budget also includes measures to lower prescription drug costs and make insulin more affordable for those with diabetes.

