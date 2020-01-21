"Great Lakes Voyages" setting sale in 2022

If you've ever wanted to go on a cruise, but not venture too far from home, this trip might be the one for you.

Viking Cruises is launching "Great Lakes Voyages" with ports located in Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ontario.

The ships plan to set sail in 2020.

Here are the trips that are available:

Great Lake Explorer:

Travels from Milwaukee to Thunder Bay. The trip lasts eight days. The cruise gives guests the opportunity to travel through the Georgian Bay Biosphere Reserve, experience Mackinac Island, explore through the forests of Sleeping Giant Provincial Park on Lake Superior's northern shore and more, according to the website.

Undiscovered Great Lakes:

Travels from Thunder Bay to Milwaukee. The trip last eight days. The cruise gives guests the opportunity to cross through the Soo Locks and explore the Apostle Islands and Keweenaw Peninsula. Guests can also hike the trails of Lake Superior, visit the Kakabeka Falls and visit Mackinac Island, according to the website.

Niagra and the Great Lakes:

Travels from Milwaukee to Toronto. The trip last eight days. Guests will get to cruise the waterways of the Great Lakes, you'll get to learn about the shipping history, check out Niagra Falls, guests will also get to explore sheltered bays, complex ecosystems and hidden treasures, according to the website.

For more information on the cruise, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.