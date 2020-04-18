Grants to help communities, organizations during pandemic

The Consumers Energy Foundation is providing more than $600,000 to assist communities and organizations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thirty community foundations will share $300,000 in grants. The foundations support efforts in 45 counties across Consumers Energy’s service area.

The Food Bank Council of Michigan will get $140,000 to support the production of 5,000 quarantine boxes for isolated and home-bound senior citizens. Each box will contain a seven-day supply of food.

Michigan State University will receive a $100,000 grant as it develops a process that uses commercial ovens to decontaminate personal protection masks.

Another $90,000 will be distributed across Michigan to support local nonprofits addressing the crisis.

The Consumers Energy Foundation announced last month that it donated $500,000 to the Food Bank Council of Michigan and the Michigan Association of United Ways.

