Grants available for Lansing-area breast cancer patients

The local non-profit -- It's A Breast Thing-- is reaching out to breast cancer patients.

It wants to let them know -- there is help for those who need financial help.

The coronavirus has canceled the organization's fundraising events, but it is still giving -- through the crisis.

The non-profit is processing grant requests from breast cancer patients in Ingham, Eaton, Clinton, and Shiawassee counties.

It's A Breast Thing has even been able to raise the amount of its grants to $1,000.

Patients in treatment -- are eligible to get the money two years in a row.

"Our level of poverty is at 4% so that makes a lot more people eligible and we are right now," explained Barb McKessey, Co-Founder of It's a Breast Thing. "Even with what is going on we are able to fulfill those grants as long as they are coming into us."

The non-profit hopes to give out 100 grants this year.

To find out if you are eligible --click here.

You can call the non-profit if you have any questions at 517-980-0357.

The organization says once all the documents are downloads, printed off and sent, the turnaround time to get results back, is very quick.