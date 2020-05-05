Grant application for East Lansing Business Relief Program open

The East Lansing Downtown Development Authority(DDA) said it has allocated $250,000 in discretionary funds to launch a Business Relief Program for downtown businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The city said through the program, which was announced on April 30, 100 eligible DDA businesses will be awarded $2,500 business relief grants.

The city said businesses who wish to apply must be physically located within the DDA boundaries, must directly be affected by COVID-19 and related executive orders, and must not be delinquent on any accounts, fees or assessments owed to the city before the local state of emergency declaration.

The city said the application will be open until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 7.

To access the application, click here. For more information on eligibility for the program and frequently asked questions, click here.

